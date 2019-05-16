Chicago (Ill.) Simeon junior offensive guard recruit Khalyl Warren (6-foot-3, 285 pounds). has been able to pick up a few new scholarship offers including his latest offer from Navy. Warren checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"I added a few new offers from EIU, Minnesota State and also Navy," Warren said. "Army has also started to show more interest along with a few other schools over the past week or so."

Warren discussed adding his latest offer from Navy.

"I had been staying in contact with the coaches at Navy a bit so I knew they had interest but getting the offer was still a nice surprise. I was able to talk about what Navy offers and what a commitment to them means. I know that Navy has a great football program with a ton of tradition. They also offer great academics and also a great opportunity after graduation. I never really considered taking the service academy route but now that I have a Navy offer and interest from Army, I'm really interested in learning more about them. My uncle is in the Navy so I can definitely talk to him about being in the service. Also serving and giving back is also something that's important to me."

Warren also filled us in on some new schools starting to show new recruiting interest.

"The coaches have been in and out this week at times. Tulane was in school this week along with New Mexico and a few others. I still have a lot of bigger level schools looking at me and staying in touch. They all want to see me in a camp this summer."

Warren is also looking at his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I'm still set to go to the Lindenwood mega camp along with a one day camp at North Central College."

Khalyl Warren has multiple scholarship offers.