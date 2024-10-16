WATCH: Jon Budmayr on WR Development, Dayton Howard, Blocking + More

in other news
Week 7: The Underclassmen Report
Week 7 The Underclassmen Report features the top underclassmen from Cary Grove/Prairie Ridge/Conant/Barrington
2024 Breakdown: Revisit Glenbard West
Breakdown: EDGYTIM revisits the 2024 Glenbard West Hilltoppers.
Marcus Harper II: "We know who we are"
The offensive line at Oregon has steadily improved throughout the season, and Marcus Harper III gave us his insights.
2024 Breakdown: DePaul Prep
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 DePaul Prep Rams.
Iowa wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr discusses group development, youth, health, blocking, Dayton Howard's touchdown on Saturday, growing into his coaching role, and more.
