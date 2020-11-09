EdgyTim - Watch List: 2023 OL Chris Terek

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West sophomore offensive tackle prospect Chris Terek (6-foot6, 290 pounds) was able to make it to the varsity level in 2019 and also saw some limited reps in the state playoffs for the Hilltoppers and head coach Chad Hetlet. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2023 in the State of Illinois here.

"I've been focused on school along with just working out and training for football," Terek said. "We wrapped up our team contact days a few weeks ago and it went really good. It just felt great to get out on the field with my teammates and work on football. We've been in school as a hybrid system so I'm in school for classes twice a week."

Terek reflected back on his 2019 season and how that experience will benefit him this coming spring IHSA football season and beyond.

"The 2019 went good and I played on the sophomore level but then I got a playoff call up to the varsity. My first varsity game I played in was against Downers Grove North in the playoffs at the varsity level. I was really nervous at first when I had to go in but I took it all in and settled down pretty quickly. I also played against Loyola in the next round and the varsity level was definitely different. Everyone was bigger and stronger at the varsity level but I felt that I was able to hold my own in those games. It will help me just get ready for the next season and be more confident in my game."

Terek, who originally grew up in Texas then relocated to Chicagoland when he was 5th grade filled us in on what part of his overall game he's been working on to improve this fall.

"I've been working hard on my overall speed and also working on improving my pass pro. I work out and lift on my own and I also train with Acceleration 3 times a week . I've also been working out and training with Wes Hoeh from my team."

Terek is also training for two sports this fall.

"Besides football I've also wrestled since I think 1st grade. My Dad signed me up when we lived down in Texas and I've been wrestling ever since. I've been getting in some club team practices for wrestling. The wrestling season for my school has been moved to the summer now so I'm also just trying to stay sharp and in shape for wrestling."

Does Terek have a dream school?

"I was born and grew up in Texas so I've always been a fan of the Longhorns. I'm also a big fan of Penn State and I have family in Pennsylvania."

So what has his favorite football memory been so far for Terek?

"Just playing in my first varsity game last year in the state playoffs. Just getting to play and run out onto the field at Duchon Field for a playoff game was pretty special for me."



Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today