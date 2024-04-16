Yorkville (Ill.) Parkview Christian Academy sophomore athlete prospect Hunter Niklos (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is a name on the rise in the growing State of Illinois Class of 2026. Niklos, the son of former Western Illinois/NFL tight end and Boom Football founder JR Niklos will also be transferring schools after this semester. Hunter Niklos fills us in on his latest recruiting news and more. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"My school (Parkview Christian Academy) plays 8 man football and they recently announced that they would not be playing football next season," Niklos said. "I'm going to transfer to Yorkville for next season. Once this school year ends, I'll register at Yorkville which is my home school district and I'm excited for the new challenge."

Niklos, who played on both sides of the football at Parkland admits that leaving his current school for Yorkville will be an adjustment.

"It was hard to tell my friends I'm leaving school next year. A lot of people don't realize that our school goes from preschool to high school and I've been going to school with some kids since preschool. The timing for this move is also good for me from the football standpoint. I'm excited for the challenge. Yorkville has been really strong and I'm hoping I can help the football program in any way I can. I played everywhere for my team at Parkland and I feel I'm a better player on defense, but I'm always open to also play on offense. I see myself playing at either safety or outside linebacker in college and some colleges are also recruiting me on defense."

Niklos also filled us in on his latest football recruiting news so far this spring.

"Once I announced my high school move I started getting a lot of new follows from the college coaches. I've been in contact and I've gotten follows so far from Western Illinois, Yale, SIU, Ohio State, Indiana State, Illinois State, North Dakota and several others. I'm also planning to make a visit on April 16th to Illinois. Coach Pat Ryan from Illinois has been following me and invited me to make the visit."

Despite planning to move on to a new school in the fall, Niklos is very grateful for his time and experience at Parkland Christian Academy.

"Playing 8 man football for my school definitely gave me a lot of playing time and also a lot of live game experience. I was also going against a lot of schools that ran the football so I was able to improve my game in run support along with defending the pass. Most people think 8 Man football is all pass but we played against a lot more teams that ran the football."