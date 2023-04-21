Washington (Ill.) freshman wide receiver prospect Adrian Jones (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is already starting to appear on more and more recruiting radar screens this spring. Jones, who is playing 7on7 for Boom Midwest 15U national team this spring is a name to watch in the Class of 2026. Get to know Adrian Jones here. .

"I've been staying busy between school along with playing for Boom this spring," Jones said. "I'm playing on the 15U national team and we have a really good team. We have a tournament in Tampa this weekend then we also still have a tournament in Dallas, then the nationals in Chicago."

Jones, who was a full time varsity starter last fall for the Washington Panthers as a freshman filled us in on his 7on7 experience this spring.

"It's a really long drive from my home to Boom for practices and traveling to tournaments but overall it'd been a great experience. I had a good tryout with Boom and made the 15U national team. I didn't know anyone at first but now I've made a bunch of friends and playing 7on7 has really helped my overall game. I've been able to read defenses so much better now along with just going against great competition every week. I've been getting more used to taking on press coverage and my game is just way better now compared to last season. I'm playing mostly receiver for Boom but they will stick me in on defense from time to time. I play both ways for my high school team so I'm used to playing in both spots already."

Jones also filled us in on his adjustment last season starting at the varsity level as a freshman.

"It was definitely a big adjustment. My first ever game was against Metamora and it doesn't get much bigger than us playing Metamora every year. ."The coaches at school worked with me so much and stayed with me and gave4 me confidence. The overall speed of the varsity game was the biggest adjustment for me. I've been working on improving everything in my overall game. My strengths as a player would be my release off the line of scrimmage and get off. I'm also pretty good catching the football in traffic and I also run good deep routes."

Does Jones have any summer college camp plans?

"I'm planning to go to some college camps this summer. I'm planning to camp this summer at Illinois and also Ohio State. I might also camp this summer at Michigan, Alabama and Tennessee. I'm also going to camp at one of the mega camps as well."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today