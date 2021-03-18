EdgyTim - Watch List: ATH Ben Clawson

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey junior athlete prospect Ben Clawson (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is a talented two way starter for the Huskies and head coach Joe Pardun. Clawson checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I'm just really hyped and excited for the start of the season," Clawson said. "We open up Week 1 against (Rolling) Meadows which is always a huge game every year. The team is looking good in practice and coming along and we will be ready on Saturday."

Clawson recapped his latest recruiting new so far this spring.

"I've been getting follows and contact so far from the coaches at Yale, Miami of Ohio, Middle Tennessee State, NIU, SIU along with several different Ivy League schools. A lot of the schools all want to see my junior year season video so as soon as it's available I'll send it out to the coaches."

Clawson, who is also a strong student in the classroom discussed how his game has improved since he last played a game back in 2019.

"I feel like I really improved my overall ball skills and that I'm just a much more fluid player and athlete. I also worked on adding more weight and strength and I'm just a much better player now and I'm ready to show that starting this week."

Look for Clawson to play several roles this spring football season for the Huskies.

"I'm playing receiver, some running back along with playing safety this season. I knew going into the off season that I would most likely play on both sides of the football so that went into my training plans. I'll play anywhere I can help the team."

Does Clawson have any sort of pregame ritual?

"We have our special teams meeting the morning before the game so I'll always pick up two everything bagels from Dunkin Donuts with regular creme cheese. I'm also a headphones guy and our coaches give us 30 minutes before we take the field to just get focused and ready to play. I'll put on my headphones, listen to some music and just get ready."

