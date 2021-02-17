EdgyTim - Watch List: ATH Eli Reed

Downers Grove (Ill.) South junior athlete prospect Eli Reed (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is a talented multi-sport athlete and a name to watch for the growing Class of 2022. Reed checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2022 here.

"I'm just really excited to have a spring football season," Reed said. "I was actually very confident that we would play football this spring. Everyone has worked so hard since last November and we all deserve a chance to play and we are getting that now."

Reed, who is also a sprinter for the Mustangs track team recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I've had a lot of interest from schools like NIU, EIU, Penn State., Miami of Ohio, Kent State, Northwestern plus Drake and also Grandview. I've had some good talks with the coaches and most of those schools are looking at me more as a wide receiver. I'll basically play anywhere on the field but receiver is the most comfortable position for me."

Reed discussed what he feels are some of the overall strengths in his game and what he's been working to improve this off season.

"I feels some of my strengths are that I try to be a leader for my team. I'm a pretty strong route runner and I'm pretty elusive. My speed is also good and I have pretty good hands. I try hard to be a complete receiver. After the 2019 season I wanted to get much bigger and stronger. I went from being around 160 pounds as a freshman to now weighing in around 190 plus pounds."

So how will Reed's game change this spring compared to his 2019 sophomore season?

"I've always played with the older kids since my freshman year and I've been really comfortable from the beginning at the varsity level. I just think my entire game will be much better. I'm a bit older, more experienced and also just bigger, faster and stronger since 2019."

Does Reed have a dream school?

"Penn State is definitely my dream school. They have a great engineering school along with a great football program. I've just have always been a big Penn State fan."