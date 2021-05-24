Watch List: DB Jon Guch

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior defensive back prospect Jon Guch (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) was able to crack the Griffins starting lineup this spring and had a strong spring IHSA football season. Guch checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, spring football season and more in this recruiting update.

"I'm playing volleyball for my school this spring so that's been keeping me busy along with training and lifting for football," Guch said. "I went from playing football to volleyball in one day so it's been a busy spring for me, but it's also been a lot of fun as well."

Guch recapped his spring football season and was asked to grade his overall performance.

"The season went really well for us and we finished the season 6-0. I was able to compete and beat out two seniors to make the starting lineup and I took advantage of my opportunity and it was a chance to prove myself. I felt I did a good job playing the deep ball well.I also felt like I was able to help support the run pretty well last season. I'm going to work on improving my overall cover skills this summer and just improve everything in my game."

Guch also recapped his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"I've had some interest and contact from the coaches at North Dakota, South Dakota and a few smaller schools. They have all invited me to camp this summer. I'm still trying to sort out all of my summer camp plans right now and I hope to have a schedule in place soon."

So what do the college coaches need to know about Guch?

"The college coaches need to know that I'm a very hard working person and I'm always working hard to get better. I'm also able to listen to the coaches and make adjustments and corrections right away."

So what was Guch able to learn from the outgoing graduated senior class?

"I learned a lot from the seniors from my sophomore year until now. I'm way more confident in my game now and the seniors always have encouraged me to play my game and they just have always pushed me to be better. Guys like Matt Kordas and Payton Orth just always helped me along and they are great leaders."