Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South sophomore defensive end prospect Connor Murphy (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is one of a handful of underclassmen names on the rise for the Raiders and head coach Ryan Crissey this off season. Get to know Glenbard South two way sophomore starting linemen Connor Murphy here.

"Lately it's all been about spending more time with my family and not getting bored" Murphy said when asked about life under the current Coronovirus pandemic. "I've been staying busy with E Learning and staying up on my homework. I've also been working out at home with some dumbbells and body weight work."

Murphy, who will be a rare three year varsity starter in 2020 for the Raiders filled us in on his latest recruiting news this early spring.

"We saw a handful of college coaches in school back in January. The coaches from NIU made an in school visit along with the coaches from Eastern Michigan, North Dakota and also South Dakota. I've stayed in touch with the coaches from all three schools. We've also seen coaches from the D2 and D3 level also in school and I've been getting a lot of Twitter follows from those coaches. I was hoping to make some college visits later this spring. I was planning visits to Eastern Michigan and NIU but those were cancelled."

Murphy also walked us through his typical day dealing with life under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I get up and start E School around 7AM and work on all of that from 7AM till around 11:30AM or so. We have different classes every day and different homework, tests and quizzes. So far it's going good but I definitely miss being in school. I also miss just being around my teammates and coaches as well."

So what part of his overall game is Murphy working to improve upon this spring?

"My overall get off has to get better for next season. I'm also working with Coach (Kevin) Sabo at Fist Football to improve using my hands better and my goal is to be just unblockable next season."

Does Murphy have a dream school?

"I really like Minnesota. Coach (PJ) Fleck is a great coach and Minnesota is just a great school and a great football program."



