Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson junior defensive end prospect Ethan Agkakhan (6-foot-2, 240 pounds) had a very strong season this past fall for the Stevenson Patriots and head coach Brent Becker. Agkakhan, who's father Ninef Agkakhan played for Michigan in the early 1990's checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news and more here.

"Once the season ended I've been back lifting and training with my trainer Mike Buke (former HF/Illinois and NFL standout DE Michael Buchanan) at EFT," Agkakhan said. "I was also just named as an All State player by the Champaign News Gazette which was a really nice surprise."

Agkakhan was able to make a fee recent college game day visits.

"I was able to make a game day visit to Miami of Ohio when they played Ball State a few weeks ago. I've been talking with defensive line coach Ron Burton at Miami for a few months now and it was great to meet him and the rest of the coaches at Miami of Ohio. It was my first time visit and everything was really nice.I was able to see some of the campus and the facilities. I enjoyed talking with the coaches at Miami of Ohio and they really made me feel very welcomed."

"I also made a game day visit to Illinois when they played Purdue. The visit went very well and the Illinois defensive line coach (Tim) Jamison is good friends with my trainer who also went to Illinois so we have a lot in common. Coach Jamison was great and he showed me around the facilities. Illinois has a lot to offer and they are just having a great season this year. Illinois also has really nice facilities and they also get great fan support. The coaches at Illinois really made me feel welcome and the Illinois coaches said they would be in school this winter to watch one of my workouts."

Agkakhan was asked to reflect back on his just completed season and discussed what part of his game was good and what will he work on to improve this off season?

"I felt good overall about my pass rush and I was able to learn a lot more fundamentals and more technique which really helped me during the season. I was able to get good separation and I almost broke the school's sack record. As far as improving I need to get into better shape and I'm planning to play both ways next season, so I need to work on my overall endurance."

Does Agkakhan have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Michigan. My Dad (Ninef Agkakhan) played for Michigan back in the early 1990's and we've always been big Michigan fans."



