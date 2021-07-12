Watch List: DE Ivan Erickson

Aurora (Ill.) Marmion Academy junior defensive end prospect Ivan Erickson (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) has been impressive on the college camp circuit earlier this summer. Erickson, who saw a limited amount of games this past spring season due to COVID delayed season is geared up and ready for a big fall football season. Get to know this latest name on the rise in the Class of 2023 here.

"I was able to go to college camps this summer at Illinois, NIU and also Illinois State," Erickson said. "We start back up our team camp on Monday and everyone is excited and ready to get going. We've been just lifting as a team and conditioning all summer and now we can get back to more work on the field. "

Erickson recapped his recent summer college camp visits.

"The college summer camps ended up being a very good experience for me. I was able to learn a lot and I also learned that I still have a lot of work to do if I want to play at a high level in college. The Illinois camp was a real eye opener for me. I've always been one of the bigger kids and I was able to just get away with using my size. I learned after the Illinois camp that I need to improve on a lot of areas. I need to get stronger along with just learning and using more technique. I would say my best camp was at Illinois State. I just felt that I tested well at Illinois State and the coaches gave me some really good feedback after the camp. The coaches said I did a great job and that I have a great future. Illinois said they want to see my fall season video as soon as it's available."

Erickson is now focusing on his team and improving his game this summer.

"I'm just really focused now on my team and getting better for the season. I want to get faster and stronger and I really want to just get more aggressive on every play. I also really want to get after it with my pass rush skills this season and become more of an impact player this fall."

After having played in just three games this past spring because of various COVID delays, Erickson is looking to get a full season under his belt this fall.

"Last spring was my first season on the varsity and it took me until the third quarter of the Fenwick game before I started to feel really comfortable. It all just sort of came together or me at the Fenwick game. We have a very touch schedule this fall but we have a lot of kids coming back who played in the spring."







