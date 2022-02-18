Watch List: DE Micheal Garner

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Bloom Township junior defensive end prospect Micheal Garner (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) has the size and physical tools and upside that has caught the attention of college coaches this winter. Garner, who is playing basketball this winter for the Blazing Trojans checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news and more in this update.

"I'm playing basketball for my school team this winter and we just won our conference title," Garner said. "We have a record of 20-5 and we start playoffs next Wednesday against Rich Township."

Garner also filled us in on his latest football recruiting news so far this winter.

"I've been talking to quite a few college coaches. NIU has been one of the most interested schools in me. I talk with the coaches quite a bit and I also made a game day visit last season to NIU and also a junior day visit. NIU was also in school back last month along with the coaches from SIU, Illinois State, Toledo, South Dakota, Wyoming plus North Dakota State. I had a visit planned to South Dakota but we decided to cancel and try to go when the weather gets a bit better. I'm also getting follows now from the coaches at Murray State, St. Thomas and one of the coaches from Clemson started to follow me as well."

Does Garner have any upcoming college spring visits planned?

"I'm planning to make a spring practice visit to NIU on march 5th for sure. I'm also planning to see more schools but my Dad and I are still trying to sort it all out. I play AAU hoops in the spring and summer and I'm making sure my schedule all lines up. I'm definitely planning to get to see some schools in person this spring."

So what part of his overall game is Garner working on to improve this winter?

"I'm working on my overall physical strength and just becoming more explosive. I also need to improve my overall stance along with just making better reads between run and pass."

Does Garner have a dream school?

"I mean I've always been a big fan of the HBCU schools like Jackson State. I'm just looking for an opportunity to continue my education and play football in college. Hopefully I'll be able to play somewhere with warmer weather but I'm also willing to stay closer to home for the right school."

