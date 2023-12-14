Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South junior defensive end prospect Saif Kokoszak (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) has been a varsity mainstay for the Raiders since his sophomore year. Kokoszak, who was named as an All Conference player this season checks in and breaks down his 2023 season, latest recruiting news and more in this update.

“I'm just back to lifting and training along with working with FIST Football,” Kokoszak said. “My main focus this winter is just training for football and then getting back into track season in the spring.”

Kokoszak was asked to grade his on the field performance on the field in 2023.

“I would give myself a letter grade of a "B" for the season.I definitely got better as the year wore on and I was able to adjust to becoming a two way starter. I would say the South Elgin game was the game where everything just sort of clicked for me on both sides of the football. My first game of the year playing both ways was a big wake up call for me. It took me a few weeks but I finally got into shape playing both ways. I struggled on the offensive line to start but felt good about how I was able to close the gap in my game. I felt good defensively on how I stopped the run and my overall game was just so much better. I also felt that I was able to learn a lot on the fly and did pretty well for just playing football now for three seasons."

So what part of his game needs to improve this off-season?

“I'm definitely back in the weight room and I need to get much bigger and stronger. I also want to work on being quicker and much more flexible. I'm setting a really high bar when it comes to my game and I need to work on every aspect of my game this winter and just get better.”

Kokoszak also recapped his latest recruiting news so far this late fall.

“I was able to get out to game day visits to Miami of Ohio, NIU, Milliken along with Illinois State this past season. I wanted to just get out and experience schools at different levels of football and I had great experiences at each school. I would say that my dream school is Iowa. Iowa is really close to home , it's a great school and they play great defense every year.”

So what lessons was Kokoszak able to take away from the outgoing senior class?

"We have such a great senior class and so many great guys from that group. Cam (Williams) used to drive me to school my entire sophomore year, and then when Jack (Anderson) transferred in from (Glenbard) West he really elevated the program. Jack was such a great team guy and a leader. I work out a lot with Jack and I want to be the typeof team leader Jack was for me and several others on my team."