Normal (Ill.) Community junior defensive tackle prospect Brock Griffin (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) was able to make a game day unofficial visit to the University of Illinois on Saturday. Griffin has also been having a strong junior season for the Ironmen (7-1) this fall. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"I went to Illinois on Saturday for the game against Purdue," Griffin said. "I've been to Illinois three times now. I camped last this past summer at aIllinois and I also went to two games last season and I had a good visit on Saturday."

Griffin recapped his Saturday game day visit to Illinois.

"Overall it was a good visit to Illinois. I was able to learn more about the football program and see some of the facilities. It was interesting. It was also a good game day experience. I was able to talk with a few of the coaches at Illinois on Saturday. I really like the coaches at Illinois including head coach Lovie Smith and Coach (Luke) Butkus. The Illinois coaches have a ton of experience and overall it was just a good vibe and atmosphere at Illinois on Saturday."

So who else has been starting to show recruiting attention towards Griffin?

"Besides Illinois I've also been in contact with the coaches from Purdue, Iowa, Harvard along with some of the MAC schools. I camped last summer at Lindenwood along with Northwestern, Central Michigan and Miami of Ohio and I've also hard from some of those schools as well."

So how has Griffin's game changed this season compared to a year ago?

"I worked really hard to improve my pass rush moves along with my quickness. I also worked on adding more strength and just be more explosive this season. I'm also always working to improve my overall technique. The game is definitely starting to slow down a bit for me this season. Just having more playing time and experience has made this season a lot better from last season."

Does Griffin have a dream school?

"Hands down it would be Notre Dame for me. I've just always have watched Notre Dame on TV growing up and I'm a huge Notre Dame fan."

