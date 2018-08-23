Rolling Meadows (Ill.) junior defensive linemen prospect Nate Pedraza (6-foot-24, 240 pounds) is excited to get his upcoming junior season started this week. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2020 here.

"Our team is looking really good and I can't wait to go," Pedraza said. "I just feel more confident and ready for the season this summer compared to last season. I just feel I have a lot more experience after last year on the varsity."

Pedraza, who is expected to play this season at both defensive end and defensive tackle for the Mustangs recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I went to some college camps this summer and I was able to talk with some of the college coaches working those camps. I camped at Wisconsin, Lake Forest College, North Central College and also the Lindenwood camp. I had good talks with the coaches at Wisconsin and South Dakota State."

Pedraza, who also wrested this past winter for Rolling Meadows discussed what he worked on this past off season to improve his overall game.

"This off season I worked really hard on my hands and just using my hands more and better in my game. I feel like I was able to get quicker, faster and better hands. I also focused on just getting a better jump off the snap and just being quicker and faster and better explosion off the ball. I feel that a few of my strengths is my ability to make good reads and I also pursue very well and finish the play."

Does Pedraza set any type of personal goal heading into the season?

"I just want to make as many sacks and tackles as possible. My main goal is to just go hard on every single play."

So does Pedraza have a dream school?

"My dream school has always been Wisconsin. I just always liked watching Wisconsin on TV as a kid."