Naperville (Ill.) North sophomore defensive linemen prospect Gabriel Hill (6-foot-2, 240 pounds) was in among the big boys at last week's North Central College camp and Hill was able to more than hold his own in one on ones. Hill is no question a name to watch this coming season for the Naperville North Huskies and get to know this latest underclassmen name to watch here.

"The North Central College camp I thought went well and that I was able to perform pretty well," Hill said. "I could have been better in one on ones but I felt good about how I tested and ran at the camp."

Hill, who started last season on the Naperville North sophomore team was able to come out of the NCC camp with more overall confidence in his ability.

"I was a little bit intimidated at first in one on ones when the first kid I went against was just gigantic, but after that first rep I settled in and I felt I was abler to compete pretty hard the rest of the camp. I was able to go up against and compete with those older guys for the rest of the camp and I definitely gained some confidence."

Does Hill have any other upcoming summer camps?

"I went to The Stage Showcase camp, the North Central College camp and I'm also going to Iowa for a one day camp on June 20th. Iowa sent me a camp invite recently and I'm excited to get out and show what I can do at Iowa. We also started our team camp and we are conditioning now so that's also been keeping me busy this summer."

Hill is also hoping his limited varsity experience from last season will benefit him this fall.

"I got a playoff call up last season and I was able to spend a few weeks on the varsity. Getting that playoff call up was just a cool experience. The game was way different at the varsity level including just being much faster and the kids are just much stronger. We played a great program in the playoffs in Marist and I was able to see a great program and we saw what it takes to play at that level. ."

So what area of his game has Hill been focused on improving this off season?

"I've been working hard on getting my strength up along with adding more good weight. I';ve also been working harder in my pass rush technique and getting better on things like my bull rush."

