Stevenson (Ill.) junior running back prospect JM Etienne (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) had a very strong 2017 sophomore season for the Patriots and head coach Josh Hjorth. Make sure you get to know JM Etienne better in this latest name to watch for the growing Class of 2020 here.

"We have a break this week from football and we report back on Monday," Etienne said. "Our team camp this summer went really well. It was a good camp and everyone is just excited for the season to get here. We have a good mix of seniors who bring toughness and juniors who have a lot of speed this season."

Etienne, who ran for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns last season also recapped his summer college camp plans.

"I ended up camping at Lindenwood, Notre Dame and also Iowa this summer. The college camps I thought went well and I was able to see each school in person along with touching base with several coaches. Most of the college coaches have said that they will stay in touch this season. I've been in touch with Iowa, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Iowa State, Michigan State, Purdue and Minnesota and several of those coaches also made in school visits back in the spring."

Etienne discussed why he's been focused on improving in his overall game this past off season.

"The biggest focus for me this off season was improving my speed. I also worked hard to improve my overall strength and I spent a lot of time working with my trainer. I just feel better heading into this coming season compared to a year ago."

Has Etienne set any personal goals for the upcoming season?

"I mean my goals are mostly the same as the team and our team goals are the most important. My goal is to help us win 14 games this season and I figure if I do everything I can to help us win then the numbers and stats will come."

So does Etienne have a dream school?

"My parents both met at Michigan in grad school so Michigan has always been a pretty special school for our family. My Dad is a huge Wolverines fan and I've always have rooted for Michigan."