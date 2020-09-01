EdgyTim - Watch List: LB Adam Sturtz

Naperville (Ill.) North senior inside linebacker prospect Adam Sturtz (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) has been a fixture on the camp and showcase circuit this summer and has been a consistent and impressive performer at various events. Get to know this latest name on the rise from the Class of 2021 here

"I've been just going to different events and trying to get better this summer," Sturtz said. "I've been able to get some good work in this summer against some great players and I feel good about how I'm working and improving this summer."

Sturtz is now gearing up for spring football now that the season was moved from the fall by the IHSA.

"I'm just like everyone else and trying to move on. Opening night is always so exciting so last Friday night was sad. I'm just going back to keep working and training and now I have more time to get ready for my senior season."

Sturtz filled us in on his latest recruiting news this summer.

"I added my first offer from Valparaiso. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Butler along with several Ivy League schools including Brown and Columbia. I've also been hearing from several Pioneer and Patriot League schools and they all seem interested. A lot of the higher academic schools are still looking for a test score from me and I'm planning to take the ACT in mid September. The feedback from those schools has been positive and I've been sending them some of my combine workout videos."

Sturtz is also gearing up for his upcoming 20 contact days with his teammates.

"We will have contact days soon with the team and I'm looking forward to just getting back on the field with the guys. I'm also working out and I want to continue to add more weight and size this fall. I've been able to add some good weight already and I plan to be at the 210-215 pound range by the spring."

So what part of his overall game has Sturtz been focused on improving this off season?

"I really wanted to improve my cover skills and I've been doing that a lot this summer. I'm also working on adding more weight and also maintaining my speed."

Adam Sturtz has a scholarship offer from Valparaiso.