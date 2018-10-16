New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West junior inside linebacker prospect Caleb Marconi (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) is a two way starter for the Warriors (6-2) and head coach Dave Ernst this season and also a name to watch in the Class of 2020. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"Overall the season has been going pretty well for us," Marconi said. "It's also been a busy year for me. I played linebacker the first few games but then I was moved over to running back and I've been mainly playing running back now. I'm totally fine with playing anywhere I can to help us win."

Marconi filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with schools such as Michigan State, Illinois, Cincinnati and NIU. Iowa State has been sending me mail. I've been invited to go to some college games and I've been to Michigan State for the Central Michigan game along with the Northwestern game. Last weekend I went to Illinois for the game against Purdue."

Marconi recapped his last Saturday game day visit to Illinois.

"It was fun at Illinois and they have a great atmosphere. I was able to talk a little bit to Coach (Luke) Butkus before the game and he's a great guy. What stood out to me at Illinois was the game day atmosphere. They had so many fans outside the stadium two hours before the game. Illinois made the recruits feel comfortable. Every 10 minutes a new student involved with the program would come up to us and just talk about everything. Illinois has a really good thing going on there."

So how has Marconi's game changed this season compared to a year ago?

"The game has definitely slowed down this year for me. I would say that this season has just gone smoother for me mentally. It's been an easier transition this year after being a sophomore last season and trying to fit in with the upperclassmen. I also worked really hard on being more versatile this season. I worked on improving my hands, getting bigger and stronger while also keeping up my speed."

