EdgyTim - Watch List: LB Robby Purchase III

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy junior inside linebacker prospect Robby Purchase III (6-foot-0, 215 pounds) had a very solid 2019 season for the Hilltoppers and head coach Jake Jaworski. Purchase III is a name to watch in the growing Class of 2020 and get to know him better here.

"Right now my focus has been on both school along with our team camp," Purchase III said. "We are back on an hybrid schedule for classes and our team camp has been going well. Everyone is working hard and the team has been looking good."

Purchase III also recapped his latest recruiting news so far this fall.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Concordia, Middle Tennessee State, San Diego, Maryland along with getting more follows on Twitter from some other schools. The feedback from those schools has been good. They have been sending me information along with just getting to know me better."

So what has Purchase III been focused on improving in his game this off-season?

"My focus has been just working on my cover skills along with just improving my overall speed. I've been lifting along with working on speed training and I'm just trying to get better with everything."

Purchase III looked back at his 2019 season and how his game has progressed from his first start last season to today.

"Before our first game last year (St. Rita) I was the most nervous I've ever been before in my life. I had a few teammates just talk to me and settle me down and they told me I earned my starting spot. All of the nerves went away after that first play and I was fine after that. I thought that my best game last year was in the playoffs against Morton. I had 8 tackles and it was just a great overall team win."

So how much will Purchase III game change this coming spring compared to his 2019 season?

"My game will be much more physical this spring. I also want to be more of a leader and help everyone on the team have success."