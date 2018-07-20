Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior offensive linemen prospect Christo Kelly (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) just returned from an impressive performance from a recently held Rubio Long Snapper camp in Burbank, California. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2020 here.

"I just got back from the Rubio Camp in California, and it went pretty well," Kelly said. "It was easily the best camp performance I've had so far. I'm also back with my team in camp this weekr and that's been my main focus."

Kelly filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"Besides the Rubio Camp I also went and camped this summer at Northwestern and also Wisconsin. We had a lot of college coaches in school back in the spring when they were recruiting the older guys and I was able to meet some of those same coaches. I'm just going to focus on my season and hopefully can impress more coaches with a strong junior season."

So what has Kelly been focused on improving in his overall game this off season?

"I worked hard to just add more weight and good strength and size. I feel good about my progress and I'm definitely stronger this season. I'm also up to around 250 pounds and now I want to keep that weight on the rest of the season."

Kelly, who saw significant playing time last season at guard is also planning to play a new spot this coming season.

"I played left tackle for the Phillips game last year and then I played guard the rest of the season. This year it looks like I'll be back playing offensive tackle and I'm excited for the challenge."

