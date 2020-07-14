EdgyTim - Watch List: OL Aidan Tweedy

Oswego (Ill.) senior offensive tackle recruit Aidan Tweedy (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) was able to get out on the road and made a Monday visit to the University of Sioux Falls and Tweedy came back with a scholarship offer. Tweedy, who has made serious gains in the weight room this off season is a name to watch for the upcoming 2020 season and Tweedy recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I really enjoyed my visit to Sioux Falls and it's great to add an offer from them," Tweedy said. "I have D2 offers now from Sioux Falls and Northern State along with a few NAIA offers from both Oliver Nazarene and also Roosevelt University."

Tweedy, who has added 40 pounds since last season filled us in on his Monday visit and impressions from Sioux Falls.

"It was good to get out and just see the school in person. The coaches at Sioux Falls said they usually don't offer very many players this early in the process but because of COVID that has changed for this class. I just enjoyed getting to see the school in person along with seeing the facilities and getting to meeting the coaches. I was able to take a campus tour and I was able to see just about everything there."

So have other schools been in contact with Tweedy this summer?

"Besides the schools who have offered me, I've also been in touch with the coaches from North Dakota, Saginaw Valley (D2) and a few of the Pioneer League schools like Drake, San Diego and also Valparaiso. I'm also going to a few upcoming college camps at Indiana Wesleyan and also a camp at Northern State later this month."

Tweedy is also back working with his team this summer and getting ready for his upcoming senior season.

"We have been having team conditioning workouts. This week was suppose to be our team camp but because of the IHSA restrictions this week is more like the team conditioning workouts for now. Everyone on the team has been working hard and is very focused for the season. Our offensive line will be special this year and the younger guys coming up have a lot of talent."

So how will Tweedy's game change this fall compared to a season ago?

"I've added 40 pounds since last season but I also feel that my athleticism hasn't changed. I was able to work with a nutritionist who had me focus on adding more protein and more calories while also eating better overall. I also really worked hard in the weight room and the combination helped me added the new weight. I'm much stronger this year and my overall explosiveness is much better this year. I feel like my overall game is much more balanced."

Aidan Tweedy has multiple scholarship offers.