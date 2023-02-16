Roselle (Ill.) Lake Park junior defensive tackle prospect Nick Cairo (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) is coming off a very solid 2022 junior season for the Lancers. Cairo, who is a full time starter on both sides of the football is a name to watch in the Class of 2024. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"I've been just spending a lot of time in the weight room this winter along with getting ready for track season," Cairo said. "My recruiting has been going pretty well and I've remained in contact with some college coaches and we saw some of those coaches in school back in January."

Cairo filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I was able to make visits so far to see Northwestern and also NIU a while ago and those visits I thought went well. I've also been invited to make a Junior Day visit to Indiana State and I'm going to see them this Saturday. I've been in contact with the coaches from those schools along with the coaches from Illinois State, Ohio, South Dakota, Western Michigan plus Syracuse. We also had a lot of different college coaches in school back in January."

Cairo also broke down his 2022 season, discussed what part of his game was a positive last season and more.

"Our starting offensive center went down early and I ended up making the move from guard to center and and I felt good about how I played the position. I was able to use my speed and physicality pretty well last season. I'm working on improving my hip flexibility and bend and also adding more strength. I'm working out with my trainer 4 days a week and just working hard on getting better. I'm also working on just being a better and more vocal leader for my team."

