Naperville (Ill.) Central junior offensive guard prospect Grant Ellinger (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) was impressive earlier this winter at the EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase. Ellinger is no question a name to watch this winter for the Redhawks and head coach Mike Ulreich and get to know this latest name to watch here.

"I really enjoyed the EDGYTIM showcase and it was just a lot of fun," Ellinger said. "I didn't have my best day to be honest but I did alright overall and it was a good time. I learned a lot and it will make be ready for the next camp."

Ellinger filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"We have seen a lot of college coaches in school this winter. We had in the coaches from Wisconsin, Syracuse, Indiana, Indiana State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, NIU, Indiana State, Illinois State, Wyoming plus a few other schools. I was able to make game day visits this past season to Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Iowa State and also Missouri. I don't have any other visits set up but I'm hoping to get out this spring to see more schools."

Ellinger is also focused on improving his overall game this winter and recapped his performance from the 2022 season.

"I felt good last season about my first step and my feet and footwork overall. I also worked on having heavy hands and I just focused on using my hands better and more effectively. I'm focused this winter on getting bigger and stronger. I need to add more good weight and strength getting ready for next season."

Does Ellinger have a dream school?

"My dream school has always been Michigan. I've always watched them on TV growing up. My sister goes to Wisconsin and I'm also getting more and more into them as well."