Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South junior offensive center prospect Johnny Golden Jr. (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was able to take part in the annual Franklin Middle School charity dodgeball tournament last week. Golden Jr. was also one of the last names from the State of Illinois who was able to make a college visit when he checked out Western Michigan last Thursday before the Coronavirus struck. Golden Jr. recaps his recent WMU visit and more here.

"I was able to make a visit to Western Michigan last Thursday," Golden Jr. said. "They (Western Michigan University) closed the school while we were still in the middle of the visit. It was a pretty wild day but I also enjoyed the visit to Western Michigan."

Golden Jr. filled us in on his visit to Western Michigan.

"The visit overall to Western Michigan went really well and I enjoyed it. The coaches at Western Michigan gave a great presentation and then we watched a spring practice. I was impressed at how well run the spring practice at Western Michigan was. The coaches really moved everything along at a fast pace and they got a lot of work in at the spring practice. Western Michigan also has great facilities and a huge weight room and they also really focus on nutrition. Western Michigan also is focused heavily on academics and they offer a lot of support for athletes with academics. I was able to talk to a few of the assistant coaches at Western Michigan and they said they want me to come back again soon for another visit."

Golden Jr. also recapped his latest recruiting news and suitors.

"Besides Western Michigan I've also been in contact with the coaches from Northern Illinois, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina and we also saw several college coaches who made an in school visit back in January. I was hoping to get out to make more visits to see school but now with all of the Coronavirus going on I have no idea about visits for now and it's all up in the air."

Golden Jr. also filled us in on what part of his game has been a focus for him to improve this off season.

"I've been working hard on just improving my first step and just getting quicker and faster. I'm also working on improving my overall fundamentals and technique and just doing all the right things this off season."

Golden Jr. who is also a strong student in the class room is also excited for his 2020 senior season.

"We had a very young team last year and we had only like 12 seniors on the team last season. We bring back 4 offensive linemen along with some great skill position kids. I think our defense brings back everyone but maybe one or two kids from last year. Everyone is working hard this winter and it should be a great season for us."

