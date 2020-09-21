EdgyTim - Watch List: OL Nick Syron

Plainfield (Ill.) Central junior offensive tackle prospect Nick Syron (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) has been working and waiting his turn to make an impact for the Wildcats at the varsity level. Yet like the rest of the State of Illinois, Syron will need to wait until the spring to get back on the field. Syron checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"We've been in our team contact days camps and it's been great to just get back with the team," Syron said. "We go 2-3 days a week and we start early in the morning at 6:30AM and on Thursday's we start at 3:30PPM."

Syron, who also throws for the track team at Plainfield Central filled us in on his latest recruiting news this fall.

"I've gotten contact so far from the coaches at Ohio, Columbia, Duke, Wayne State (D2) plus Bowling Green, NIU and a few other schools. The coaches have all been sending me graphics and information on the schools and they are just letting me know that they are recruiting me."

Syron is also adjusting to not playing football this fall.

"It's a bummer that we aren't playing football right now. I'm trying to remain positive and I look at this as having 6 more months to get better and be even more ready to play this spring. We had a lot of younger guys last season and everyone is looking forward to the season and we have a lot of experience back "

So what will we see from Syron this spring that we didn't see in 2019?

"I'm way faster this year compared to last season. I just feel like I've made a huge difference in my overall speed and strength. I'm staying busy and lifting a lot along with sticking with my usual workouts including speed training."

Does Syron have a dream school?

"My cousin is Mike McNicholas, who played in high school at Montini and he's now at Kent State. I would love to play with him in college at Kent State. I'm also a big fan of Ohio State so they would also be a dream school for me."