EdgyTim - Watch List: OL Ryan Susnar

Minooka (Ill.) sophomore offensive linemen prospect Ryan Susnar (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) is one of a handful of impressive Class of 2023 offensive linemen to watch from the Home of the Indians this spring. Susnar recaps his first season at the varsity level this spring and much more in this latest recruiting news update. Get to know this latest name to watch in the 2023 class here.

"This past season was my first on the varsity," Susnar said. "I wrapped up football season and now I'm throwing for the track team this spring. I'm also working out and lifting and I also have been working with Jordan Diamond at EFT on my overall fundamentals and technique."

Susnar recapped his spring football season along with grading his overall performance.

"It was my first season on the varsity and our goal was to go 6-0 so we failed, our season goals including winning the conference. Yet I was able to get some really good things from the season. I was able to compete against some really good, older defensive linemen and I went out and gave it my all. I definitely have more work to do including working on improving my strength. I can always get better and besides my overall strength I also want to just improve my overall speed as well."

Does Susnar have any upcoming summer camp plans?

"I want to really focus in on my team this summer and work out as a team and get ready for the fall. I'm looking at getting out to a few college camps this summer but I don't have any plans just yet. I'm still waiting to see what my team plans are before I stat setting up any camp dates."

Susnar was also excited to play his home games this past spring at the brand new renovated football stadium at Minooka.

"The new stadium is so much fun and even with COVID restrictions on crowds it still played really loud and it's a great atmosphere. It's just a blessing to even play football again and I can't wait to see how much more fun our stadium will be in the fall when it's packed."

Does Susnar have a dream school?

"Northwestern is definitely a dream school for me. Northwestern plays in the Big 10, offers a great education and Coach Fitz is a great leader. Northwestern constantly just competes and they also have fun."