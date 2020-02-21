Richmond (Ill.) Burton junior offensive tackle prospect Luke Eckardt (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) is a big tall and strong multi-sport athlete who also was a key in leading the Richmond Burton Rockets to the 2019 Class 4A state title. Eckardt is also starting to draw recruiting looks and attention so far this winter. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2021 here.

"It still feels great to be a state champion," Eckardt said. "Honestly it still really hasn't sunk in yet. We got our state title rings earlier this week and that made it feel more real for sure."

Eckardt, who is playing basketball this winter for Richmond Burton filled us in on his latest football recruiting news so far this winter.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from NIU, Maryland, North Dakota State, Iowa plus Central Michigan. We had some college coaches in our school back in January and our coaches are expecting more of the college coaches to be back later this spring. I've been invited to make some unofficial visits this spring and the only school I've visited so far was NIU."

Will Eckardt make any other additional visits this spring?

"I'm looking at getting out to make visits to see Iowa, Central Michigan, North Dakota State and also Maryland sometime. It's been hard for me to make any visits since I've been staying busy with basketball this winter."

So what part of his overall game is Eckardt looking to improve this off season?

"I'm looking at improving my footwork along with having better hand placement. I'm also working on getting bigger and stronger for next season."

So at what point last season did Eckardt truly feel that the Rockets had a chance at winning a state title?

"When we beat IC (Immaculate Conception) in the playoffs, that was a really big win for us and it boosted our confidence. IC has been a state power for years and once we beat them I think everyone started to feel it."

Does Eckardt have a dream school?

"Arizona State would be my dream school. I visited Arizona State and it is just a great looking school. I'm really open when it comes to my recruiting and I just want to see where ie it takes me."

Look for the Rockets to have another big season in 2020 according to Eckardt.

"Our senior class was really strong, but our junior class I feel is just as strong. We know what it takes now to win a state championship and we still have a lot of good players coming back for next season."