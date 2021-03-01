EdgyTim - Watch List: OT Mack Indestad

Lemont (Ill.) junior offensive tackle prospect Mack Indestad (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) was one of several eye opening performers at Saturday's The Line Showcase camp at Elkhorn High School in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Indestad recaps his camp performance along with his latest recruiting news in this update.

"The Line camp was a lot of fun and the camp had a lot of good linemen," Indestad said. "Overall I thought I did pretty good. On some reps I did well and some others I was maybe one second away. I know I can be better and the camp really had a ton of strong competition. I'm excited to get back to playing football this spring with my team on Wednesday."

Indestad is made some serious improvements in his overall game compared to his 2019 season.

"In 2019 I played tackle on the JV level and I did Ok but a lot has changed sine that season. I played at around 180 pounds and now I'm up to 260 pounds and my goal is to be at 280 pounds by the fall football season. I worked really hard in the weight room along with still keeping up my speed and mobility. .I've been working up on the varsity level since the end of the 2019 season andI can't wait for the season to start. We've been in the weight room as a team since the start of February and getting ready for the spring season. "

Has Indestad started to draw any recruiting attention so far this winter?

"I've been getting follows from St. Thomas, Drake, North Dakota State along with some of the D3 schools who attended The Line camp on Saturday. I'm hoping that once I'm able to get some game video this spring that more colleges will reach out."

So how much has Indestad's overall game changed from the 2019 season to this coming spring?

"Besides being much bigger and stronger I'm going to play much more physical this spring. I love playing physical and now that I have some more weight and muscle behind me, it will be fun to get after it this season. I've always been an undersized linemen since I started playing football in the 6th grade and now this season it's a different story."



