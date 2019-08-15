Plainfield (Ill.) East junior offensive tackle prospect Zack Barley (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) has all the tools to develop into a highly sought after name in the Class of 2021. Barley checks in and fills us in on his upcoming 2019 junior season and much more in this recruiting update.

"Our practices have been going great so far," Barley said. "Our new coaches have been really helping us and teaching us a lot. They work with us one on one and if we make a mistake it's more about fixing things. It's been about a lot more coaching and teaching since this summer."

Barley was able to take part in some college camps earlier this summer.

"I ended up going to camps at Lindenwood for the Mega Camp plus I camped at Duke, Notre Dame and also Miami of Ohio. Overall the college camps ended up being a great experience for me. I was able to learn a lot of drills where I can work on my hands and my feet. I also was able to talk and work with several different coaches this summer. I have stayed in contact with the coaches from Miami of Ohio the most this summer. They said they want me to come visit them for a game this season."

Barley, who is also a strong student in the class room filled us in on what he focused on improving upon this off-season.

"I really worked hard on just having better technique and form. I worked on improving my feet and I keep working on improving my hands and using my hands better. I learned a lot this summer about having great technique and how important it is."

Does Barley have any personal goals for the upcoming season?

"I really want to become a better leader for my team and the linemen group. My personal goal has been to become an all conference player."

Does Barley have a dream school?

"Michigan. I've just always have been a Michigan fan and I always make sure to watch every game I can whenever they are on TV."

