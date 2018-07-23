Normal (Ill.) West junior quarterback prospect Carson Camp (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) is no question a top name to watch in the growing Class of 2020 in the State of Illinois. Get to know Carson Camp better this summer here.

"This summer our team camp has been going great," Camp said. "We have a new head coach and everything is definitely coming together for us as a team. Everyone is stepping up this summer and we are getting ready for Week 1 against Peoria Notre Dame."

Carson filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I ended up camping this summer with Illinois State, Miami of Ohio, NIU and Wisconsin Whitewater. All of those college camps went well for me. I would say that my best camp this summer was at NIU. I just threw the football very well that day at NIU. I was able to work with the 2019 group of quarterbacks and I was also able to talk and work a lot with NIU QB Coach Craig Harmon and he wants me to stay in touch with him this season."

So what has Camp been focused on improving in his overall game this off season?

"I'm worked hard on improving my overall arm strength along with just better overall mechanics and fundamentals. I work with Jeff Christensen at Throw It Deep and he's definitely helped me become a better quarterback."

So does Camp have a dream school?

"I would say that Ole Miss would be my dream school. I've just been a big fan of Eli Manning and he was a player I looked up to as a kid. I'm just a big fan of the Manning brothers growing up and always watched them in college and in the pro's."

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com