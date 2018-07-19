Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior quarterback prospect Devyn Suggs (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) has been fitting in quite well so far this summer as Suggs transferred from Homewood-Flossmoor to Bolingbrook earlier this summer. Suggs, who has been impressive for the Raiders this summer discusses his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"So far it's been a great transition transferring to Bolingbrook," Suggs said. "Everything has gone smoothly for me. The guys on the team have been great and very accepting. My new teammates are looking out for me and it's just been a good situation for me."

Suggs filled us in on his recruiting process this summer.

"I was able to camp earlier this summer at North Central College but unfortunately that was my only college camp this summer. I went the night that they had Missouri, Wyoming and a bunch of other schools that night and the camp I felt went well for me. I was also able to meet some college coaches last spring when I was at H-F. I was able to connect with some of the college coaches from Northwestern, Boston College and a handful of other schools. Outside of that my focus is now on my team the rest of the summer and then the fall."

Suggs who also plays basketball discussed what he feels are his strength and what he's been working on to improve this summer.

"I feel that I have good arm strength. I feel I can also do a lot in the pocket and that I can just make things happen inside and outside of the pocket. I've been working with Coach Greg Holcomb at Next Level on improving my feet and overall footwork. I've also been trying to be more consistent with my drops along with making quicker reads and just getting the ball out quicker."

Suggs is also excited for a chance to play for the Raiders this coming season.

"I've been just focused now on learning the offense at Bolingbrook and the biggest adjustment for me has been just trying to show the rest of the team that I am a leader. I'm just going to go out and work as hard as I can and be there for my team as much as I can. I need to prove myself to them this summer and it's an exciting challenge."

Does Suggs have a dream school?

"I've always been drawn to the higher academic schools like Michigan, Northwestern and Stanford."

