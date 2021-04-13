EdgyTim - Watch List: QB Ryan Dawson

Downers Grove (Ill.) South (2-1) sophomore quarterback prospect Ryan Dawson (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is having a strong spring football season for the Mustangs and head coach Mark Molinari. Dawson checks in and recaps his spring season so far along with his latest recruiting news and more in this update. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2023 here.

"It just feels great to be back playing football this spring," Dawson said. "The season has been going good so far. We are now 2-1 and we still have games left with Leyden and then (Downers Grove) North in Week 6."

Dawson discussed his play so far this spring, his first season starting at the varsity level.

"It took me maybe the first series of our first game to settle down and and after that opening drive I really got all the nerves out and settled down. I've passed for 500 yards in three games along with throwing for 5 touchdowns. It's been great to see the seniors really having fun and they are making all of us play even harder for them this season. The offense is really starting to click. I'm excited for the rest of this season and then getting ready this summer for the fall season. We will bring back I think 8 kids for the fall on offense and it's been great to see a lot of kids getting good reps this season."

Dawson is also planning to roll immediately from football season to baseball season this spring.

We end the football season on April 23rd and I will go right from football to baseball season the next day. I've been playing travel baseball since the 5th grade so it will be a really busy spring, but I love playing both sports. At least we can play again and after being in lockdown for COVID all of these months, it feels great to be busy again."

Does Dawson have any upcoming summer plans?

"I'm going to definitely go to some camps this summer along with just work with my receivers. I'll go to the Rise and Fire camp for sure and I'll keep working with Coach Greg (Holcomb). I also want to work on improving my speed this summer along with hopefully getting out to some of the college camps."

Dawson also filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"I've been getting some follows from a few different schools like Princeton and also UNLV. I've also gotten some follows on Twitter from several smaller level colleges. I'm hoping to keep getting my name out there this spring and summer."

