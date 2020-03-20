Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley junior running back prospect Armani Moreno (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) is a big back who had a very strong 2019 junior season for the Wildcats and head coach Bill Ellinghaus. Moreno was also starting to draw increased recruiting attention this winter and breaks down his recruiting and more here.

"The whole Coronavirus has been crazy and we are off school now until April 6th," Moreno said. "I'm still working out on my own and I'm trying to still maintain my regular school schedule including going to a few different places to lift and get some speed training in."

Moreno filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with a lot of college coaches at several different levels. I've been in contact with the coaches from Western Michigan, NIU, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Eastern Illinois plus Bowling Green. We had in school visits from the coaches on school back in January from Bowling Green, North Dakota and South Dakota. I was hoping to make visits to both Western Michigan and NIU but both of those visits were cancelled. I was going to make a return visit to NIU and I was already at NIU back in February. I'm hoping to make those two visits again later this spring or in the summer."

Moreno also filled us in on what he's been working on to improve his game this off season.

"I've been working hard on improving my overall speed. I really need to be more explosive, agile and just quicker. I also have been focusing on dropping some weight and I felt that I played a little too heavy last season and I'm down now to 210 pounds. I feel better and faster and I also know I'll have more endurance for next season."

Moreno is also excited for his upcoming 2020 senior season.

"We will graduate a lot of great seniors from last season, and we will be young in some spots but we still have players and difference makers."

Does Moreno have a dream school?

"My dream school would be either Oregon or Alabama. Oregon just has a great offense and uniforms while Alabama is just old school pound the rock offensive attack."

