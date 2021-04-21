EdgyTim - Watch List: RB Corey Phillips

Maple Park (Ill.) Kaneland (4-1) junior running back prospect Corey Phillips (5-foot-8, 160 pounds) is having a strong spring football season fore the Knights and head coach Pat Ryan. Phillips and the Knights are also looking to finish up the spring football season with a win on Friday at LaSalle-Peru (4-0). Phillips talks about his season so far along with his latest recruiting news in this update.

"We end the season on Friday at LaSalle Peru," Phillips said. "It's been a great season for us so far and we want to send the seniors out with a win."

Phillips, who will also runs track for Kaneland this spring recapped his spring football season.

"It's been a great season for myself and my team this spring. I've gained 756 yards and scored 9 touchdowns so far. I've been averaging 9 yards per carry and I have a great offensive line who have been just doing a great job all season. Our team really worked hard when it came down to COVID lockdown. We all keep socially distant, we all use masking and we follow all of the rules. The seniors have been great leaders during all of this pandemic and they set a great example."

Have the college coaches begun to take notice of Phillips so far this spring?

"I've been getting some recruiting interest from schools like Dartmouth, Drake, Valparaiso along with a few other schools. I've been in contact the most with the coaches from Drake. They want me to come out and see them in person this summer in person."

So once his football season wraps up on Friday night, what's next for Phillips this coming summer?

"I'll go right from football season to track season. I'm also going to get back into the weight room, workout and get ready for the fall season. I'm also planning to go to some camps this summer and try to get my name out there."

So how much has his overall game improve this spring compared to his last season on the field in 2019?

"I've really gotten bigger, stronger and faster compared to 2019 and I'm also much more explosive. I have better overall vision and I'm just hitting the hole harder now. I was at times a little hesitant in 2019 but I'm now more of a North and South runner and I'm also more patient of a runner as well."

