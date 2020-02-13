Danville (Ill.) junior running back recruit Devin Miles (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) has already had a very productive high school football career for the Vikings. Miles was able to recently add his first offer from Illinois State and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"Illinois State offered me last week and that's my first offer," Miles said. "I had a feeling the offer could be coming since I've been in touch with the ISU coaches since last fall. It feels great to have my first offer."

Miles filled us in on his latest impressions of Illinois State.

"I visited Illinois State last season for a game and it was a really good visit. I know that they had a great running back last year (former Rockford Lutheran IHSA record breaking RB James Robinson) and that ISU likes to run the football. Illinois State has a really good team and it's also a really nice school."

Miles, who also plays basketball and runs track for Danville has also drawn increased football recruiting attention from several schools this fall.

"Besides Illinois State, I've also been in touch with the coaches from Illinois, Michigan, Indiana State, Western Illinois, South Dakota, Air Force, Missouri and Central Michigan. I'e been invited to several Junior Days and visit but it's been hard for me to get away because of basketball season and school."

Miles, who as a junior was named as an all conference, all area and All State player for the Vikings filled us in on what he's working to improve upon this off season.

"I'm really focused on improving my grades. My grades are decent now but I know I can do so much better. I also want to just run harder and become a better blocker."

Miles is also excited for his 2020 senior season.

"We graduate a good group of seniors but we also bring back a lot of talented kids as well from last year. We have a good shot at going very far next season."

Devin Miles has a scholarship offer from Illinois State.