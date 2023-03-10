Machesney Park (Ill.) Harlem sophomore running back prospect Jahnami Muhammad (5-foot-8, 170 pounds) was one of the more impressive running backs I saw in person during the 2022 IHSA football season. Muhammad checks in and breaks down his season, his off season plans and get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2025 here.

"This off-season I've been just working out and also running track ," Muhammad said. "My season last year was good and I ended up rushing for 1,500 yards and scored 18 rushing touchdowns. I ended up being named honorable mention All State and that was an honor for sure."

Muhammad discussed his latest recruiting news along with reflecting back on his 2022 season.

"My coaches at school have told me that the coaches from Eastern Illinois had asked about me along with a few other schools. Contact with the college coaches is really restricted so my coaches especially Coach (Bobby) Moynihan and Coach Ken (Dubose) does a lot of talking to the coaches for me right now. I've been playing mainly running back but last season I started the season playing cornerback and I can and will also play in the slot. I also return kicks and punts and I love breaking open a big play on special teams. I had a good 2022 season but it took me a bit before I got used to playing on the varsity. I became a more patient runner and was able to let my blocks set up. I would say the 4th game against Freeport was my big breakout game where I felt good and things all started to come together."

So what part of his overall game is Muhammad working to improve this off-season? .

"I can always find room to improve and this off season I want to become just a better student of the game. I'm now watching a lot more film and getting a better feel for the defense and what they are trying to do. I'm always working on my speed and strength and just becoming a better overall player."

So how will the Harlem Huskies be in 2023?

"We will graduate some strong seniors, but we also bring back a lot of good younger players. We are already getting together off the field and it's a great group of kids. .We will come together and have a great season."

Does Muhammad have a dream school?

"My dream school is Ohio State. I've always watched them on TV and I was a huge fan of Ezekiel Elliott."