Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior running back prospect Jamal Johnson (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) had a strong 2019 junior season for the Class 8A state champion Lincoln Way East Griffins. Johnson, who is running track this winter for the Griffins also has been keeping tabs on his football recruiting this winter. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2021 here.

"I'm running track these days," Johnson said. "I've also been just working out and lifting with the team. I haven't run in any meets yet but I'll start running next weekend. I'm going to be running in the sprints and the relay and I might also do long jump."

Johnson also recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Iowa, NIU, Michigan State, Illinois plus Miami of Ohio. I was able to visit Miami of Ohio and Iowa. I also visited NIU a few weeks ago and that went well. We also had a ton of college coaches in school back in January and we are expecting more coaches back in later this spring."

Johnson filled us in on his recent visit to Northern Illinois University.

"I went to NIU a few weeks ago for a junior day. I thought that the visit went well overall and besides the state final game this was the first visit for me to NIU. I was able to talk with some of the coaches at NIU along with head coach Thomas Hammock. The NIU coaches seem like good guys who are also very honest and straight with everyone. Coach Hammock said he wants to see me workout this spring and that he would be making an in school visit."

So what part of his overall game is Johnson working to improve upon this winter?

"I really want to improve my top end speed and just improve my overall breakaway speed. I'm also lifting with my team and also working out on my own and trying to get bigger and stronger this winter."

So with the senior class getting ready to graduate this spring, which senior player served as his mentor over the past few seasons?

"AJ (Henning) was definitely a mentor to me in a lot of different ways. AJ taught me things like taking better routes along with just talking about things on and off the field. AJ really helped me a lot and I'm trying to pass that forward now with the younger guys on the team."



