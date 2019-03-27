Zion (Ill.) Benton junior running back prospect Jordan Chisum (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) had a strong 2018 junior season for the Zee-Bees and Chisum has also been impressive in workouts this offseason. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2020 here.

"My football recruiting has been going well," Chisum said. "I'm also getting ready for outdoor track season now along with playing 7on7 with EFT."

Chisum, who also wrestles for Zion-Benton filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been getting a lot of mail from schools. South Dakota has been showing a lot of interest and they have invited me out to visit and they also have sent me camp information. Eastern Illinois and also Kansas invited me to different junior day events. I've also been told that we should see college coaches back in school this spring to watch our workouts."

Chisum, who is a strong student in the class room (3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale) filled us in on what he's working on to improve this off-season.

"I've been really working hard on my overall speed. I'm also looking to improve my footwork and really I'm just trying to improve everything. I feel I have good vision and that I read my blocks well. I just want to improve in everything I do and get ready for a great season for my team."

So does Chisum have a dream school?

"I would say that my dream school has always been Oregon. I've just have always watched Oregon and love watching the Oregon offense. I also like watching Michigan as well."

So how are the Zion-Benton Zee-Bees shaping up for the 2019 season?

"We will graduate a strong group of seniors but we still bring back 7-8 returning starters from last year. I don't have any personal goals in mind just yet but I always set benchmarks before the season for myself."