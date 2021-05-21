Watch List: RB Joshua Robinson

Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic sophomore running back prospect Joshua Robinson (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) is coming off a very solid spring IHSA football season. Robinson checks in and recaps his spring season, looks ahead towards a busy summer and more in this latest recruiting update.

"Once the football season ended I started up with track right away," Robinson said. "I'm running in various sprints and working on my speed along with training with my trainer MJ at SBBM. Coach MJ helps me get ready with my overall game."

Robinson, who ran for over 600 yards and 4 touchdowns in five games this past spring season was asked to reflect back on his spring football season.

"It was first year on the varsity and overall I had a good experience. I was able to work hard and just gain more confidence in each game this spring. I was happy about how I was able to run hard and be very physical against the older guys this spring. I was nervous at first but once I settled in I just gained more and more confidence. I'm definitely going to work on pass catching along with improving my overall breakaway speed."

Does Robinson have any upcoming summer college camp plans?

"I'm all set with my college camp plans. I'm camping at Iowa State on June 1st along with going to Wisconsin on June 3rd. I'm also going to camp at NIU on June 11th and then a camp at Iowa on June 18th. I've been getting more and more follows from the coaches at Iowa State, Iowa, Syracuse, NIU and Wisconsin."

Does Robinson have a dream school?

"I mean Alabama is really just about everyone's dream school these days. Wisconsin is another school that does a great job with it's running backs over the years and they also have a great tradition of running the football."



So what was Robinson able to learn from the the outgoing senior class?

"I learned a lot from the seniors, most importantly they taught us about toughness. We had a great group of seniors who always encouraged me all year long. We bring back a really strong group of kids back for the fall season and everyone is working hard."