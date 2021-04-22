EdgyTim - Watch List: RB Kendrick Washington

Palos Heights (Ill.) Shepard (4-1) junior running back prospect Kendrick Washington (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) and the Astros are having a very impressive spring football season. Washington checks in and recaps his spring football seasons, his latest recruiting news and more in this update. Get to watch this latest name to watch in the Class of 2022 here. .

"We lost in Week 1 to Lemont and we've really played good football ever since that game," Washington said. "We beat Richards for the first time this year in like 30 years. We play Reavis this week to finish the season and our goal is to win the last game for the seniors."

Washington, who also plays defensive back for Shepard and head coach John Rone filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"I've been getting some follows from different schools along with getting some camp information lately. I've been in touch with the coaches from SIU, a few D2 schools like Minnesota State and Sioux Falls. I just want to keep working hard and try to get my name out there more this spring and summer."

So how has his game changed this spring compared to his 2019 season?

"My overall vision is so much better this year. I'm also way faster now compared to 2019 and I spent a lot of time working on and improving my overall speed. I still feel I can get even faster and I'm planning to also work on my overall strength this summer. I was limited at times in getting access to a weight room because of COVID so I want to make up for that lost time."

So once his football season wraps up on Friday night, what's next for Washington this summer?

"I'm going to be focused on my workouts along with working a job plus getting out to some camps. I'm set to take part in The Stage camp on May 11th and I'm sure I'll end up at a few different college camps this summer."