Minooka (IL) junior running back prospect Noah Ellens (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) was able to show some real flashes of better days ahead last fall for the Indiana and head coach John Belskis. Ellens checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting update. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing State of Illinois Class of 2020 here.

"This winter I've been lifting with the team and track also starts pretty soon," Ellens said. "I've been focused on improving my overall speed and agility this off season along with lifting and getting stronger."

Ellens, who posted over 700 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns in 7 games in 2018 is excited for his 2019 senior season.

"We had a decent season last year but the season didn't end the way we wanted it to end. We have a lot of kids back for next season. We return 18 starters back from last season and everyone on our team is working hard and is excited to get back to work. The weight room is definitely a different vibe this winter. We have new leadership this winter plus we have more experience now. Our graduation class is very close and we all get along great."

Ellens filled us in on what he feels are his strengths on the field.

"I feel that I'm a pretty quick learner and that I can adjust and make corrections when it's needed. I don't really try to pattern myself after any one specific player. I watch a lot of football and I try to learn and use different things from different players."

Does Ellens have a dream school?

"I really like both Wisconsin and also Notre Dame. My dram school would be playing at the highest level possible and hopefully playing closer to home."