South Holland (Ill.) Thornwood sophomore safety prospect Saveon Brown (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) was one of several impressive in state underclassmen prospects who took part recently in the annual EDGYTIM Showcase powered by EFT Football. Get to know this emerging name to watch from the Class of 2022 here.

"I had a great time at the Showcase," Brown said. "I really liked the overall competition and overall it was just a good camp."

Brown, who was a two way starter in 2019 for the Thunderbirds and head coach Kenneth Smith talked about his latest recruiting news.

"We've seen some of the college coaches come into school like NIU and Northwestern and I've talked a bit with one of the coaches at NIU. The coaches from Michigan and also Notre Dame are following me on Twitter. I'm going to just keep playing my game and hopefully more college coaches will find me."

So what part of his game is Brown looking to improve this off season?

"I just want to improve my overall technique and really work on my defensive back skills. I've played different positions all over the field including last year. I played quarterback and running back last year besides defensive back and we made the state playoffs. Last year was a good year for me and my team. My biggest adjustment was just getting used to playing more free safety last year. The speed of the game was an adjustment but it never really was a big deal."

Brown is also excited for his 2020 junior season at Thornwood.

"We had a good season last year and we have a lot of good players coming back. We also have a few new kids coming in from transfers and we have a chance to be a strong team again."

Does Brown have a dream college?

"My dream school is Ohio State. I played in a tournament in Ohio when I was 7 years old and I've been a big Buckeyes fan ever since."

