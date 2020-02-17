Plainfield (Ill.) East junior running back prospect Taven Washington (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is an athletic two way player for the Bengals and head coach Brad Kunz. Washington checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2021 here.

"We had a lot of different college coaches in school back in January," Washington said. "My recruiting has been going well and I've also been staying busy between lifting and working out with my team."

Washington recapped some of the schools who have started to show recruiting interest in him so far this winter.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from NIU, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Yale, Princeton, Dartmouth plus South Dakota and a few others. I have been to NIU a few times already for different visits and I'm also looking at making visits soon to Eastern Michigan and also Illinois State."

Washington filled us in on what part of his game he's working on to improve this winter.

"I've been working hard to improve my speed. I'ver been working with JR (Niklos) from Acceleration on my speed and I'm also playing Boom 7on7 this spring and I'm going to be playing linebacker. I want to just improve my overall play at linebacker along with improving my drops and pass coverage skills."

Washington has also been drawing recruiting looks at both running back and at linebacker.

"A lot of the colleges are recruiting me at running back, but some of them also want to see me at linebacker. I'm pretty open when it comes to a position in college. I just want to play as much as I can this coming season on either side of the ball and I'll play anywhere I can help a college out the most."

Washington is also excited for his upcoming 2020 senior season.

"We have a good amount of kids with experience coming back for next season. Everyone is working hard this winter and we have a great group of coaches who are constantly working to make us better. My head coach Brad Kunz also does as much as anyone can to help us win and to also play football in college and our coaches do so much for us."

Does Washington have a dream school?

"Missouri is my dream school. They have just a great culture along with just having great coaches and great people at Missouri."