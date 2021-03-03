EdgyTim - Watch List: TE Aaron Winters

Belvidere (Ill.) North junior tight end prospect Aaron Winters (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) had a strong extended off-season due in part to the COVID pandemic which shut down IHSA football last fall. Winters is thrilled to be back at practice today as teams across the state begin preparing for the upcoming IHSA spring football season. Winters checks in and recaps his busy spring along with his latest football recruiting new in this update.

"I'm just so excited that we finally get a chance to play," Winters said. "It's been almost two years since we last played a serious game. We've been doing some contact days and workouts leading up to the first day of practice."

Winters has also been juggling two IHSA sports this week.

"I'm playing basketball for my school right now and we have a few more weeks of basketball left this season. Our last basketball game will be March 12th. I'll be able to go to football practice on Wednesday and my coaches at school are working together so I can take part in as much as I can for both basketball and football."

Winters recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been getting follows and interest so far from Yale, NIU, EIU, SIU plus Toledo, Colorado State along with Northwestern, Valparaiso plus more interest from different D2 and D3 schools. All of those coaches said they want to see my early spring season video and I've also been asked to send in my transcripts to a few schools."

What part of his overall game did Winters focus on improving this past extended off-season?

"I worked really hard to improve my overall technique along with working on my speed and agility. I'm also planning to play some defense this season so I'm learning positions on both sides of the football. I'm going to play a few different spots on defense along with playing tight end."

Does Winter shave any personal goals for this upcoming spring football season?

"I've always wanted to be an all conference player. I'm also a captain this year and I want to be a strong leader for the team."