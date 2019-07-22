Normal (Ill.) West junior tight end/defensive end prospect Corey Walker (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) is a dual sport athlete (football/basketball) who is no question a name to watch in the growing Class of 2021. Get to know Corey Walker here in this recruiting news update.

"This summer has been going well and I've been very busy," Walker said. "Besides our team camp for football I've also been juggling basketball for my school team along with playing for the Illinois Irish."

Walker took part in several college one day camps this summer and recapped his camp travels.

"I ended up going to college one day camps at Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Illinois State plus Western Michigan and also Kentucky. The feedback from those camps from the college coaches was pretty positive. I worked out at tight end at all of the college one day camps but some college coaches also want me to also see me play more at defensive end this fall. I feel that tight end is my more natural position but I also like playing defense and I'm open to playing either position in college."

Walker, who is also a strong student in the class room discussed what he worked on to improve his overall game this past off-season.

"I wasn't able to catch too many deep balls last season so I've been working hard on my overall speed and deep ball skills. I've also been working on just improving my overall route running and I feel that I've been able to improve my routes and hands quite a bit."

Does Walker have a dream school?

"Well since I live in Normal I grew up watching Illinois State since I was a little kid, but I'm also a big fan of several Big Ten schools like Ohio State, Illinois and some others. I'm also a big North Carolina fan when it comes to Hoops."

Walker is also excited about his upcoming junior season.

"We are back in team camp again this week and we've been doing well. We've been abler to do like 3 team 7on7's so far and we have more this week. We have a lot of kids back from last year and we have a chance to be really good this season."

