Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson junior tight end/defensive end prospect Ean Norenberg (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) has been impressive this past spring and is no question a name to watch in the growing Class of 2020. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"Our team practices has been going really well," Norenberg said. "It's been really intense and it's such a big difference from last year when I played at the sophomore level. It's exciting and I've never been more excited about practices and the upcoming games."

Norenberg, who is seeing practice tome so far at both defensive end and tight end this summer recapped his latest recruiting news.

"We had some college coaches in school late last spring and I was able to say hello to the coaches from Iowa, Minnesota and Michigan State. I was able to camp this summer at Northwestern, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Overall the college camp were a good experience. The camps were hard but the y were exciting and I also learned a lot from those camps. The feedback from the college coaches after the camps was really helpful. They made some suggestions to improve my game and I've been working on those ever since the camps."

Norenberg is also open to his eventual position.

"I've played more defensive end but I'm also excited about playing tight end and learning the position. I just want to play and help my team anywhere I can. I've been in the mix this summer at both spots so hopefully I can see playing time at either position."

So what is Norenberg's gameday routine?

"I always do a little bit of light lifting before a game and everyone has a different approach and routine I actually stay pretty relaxed and I just listen to some music with one earbud in. I listen to basically any type of music except really hard core metal."

So does Norenberg have a dream school?

"Wisconsin. My Dad went to Wisconsin and they are just a great school that offers great academics and also athletics."