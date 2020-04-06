Cambridge (Ill.) junior tight end prospect Lucas Althaus (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is a non stop three sport athlete and a name to watch in the Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois. Althaus checks in and talks recruiting, life under the current Coronavirus pandemic and much more here.

"It's definitely a weird time (Coronavirus) I think for everyone," Althaus said. "Everything here is closed down and the team can't even get together for workouts now. "

Althaus, who was named as an all conference and all area selection in his 2019 junior season for the Spartans filled us in on his latest recruiting news this spring.

"I've been in contact with coaches coaches from Illinois, NIU, Toledo, Northern Iowa plus Northwestern and some other schools. I was hoping to set up some college visits this spring with all of those schools but all of the visits have been cancelled. I did make a junior day visit to NIU awhile back and that went well. The Northwestern coaches want me to come back and camp with them this summer."

Althaus has been adjusting to life under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We started E Learning and we will have different assignments and homework all online. I've been working out on my own and we always have a lot of work to do on the farm to keep my busy. I also enjoy hunting so I've been getting out to hunt a bit more. I'm just trying to stay busy and try to stay in in a routine."

So what part of his overall game has Althaus been working to improve upon this spring?

"I've been working hard on my overall speed and quickness. I want to just get off the line quicker and just have better speed and quickness in everything I do. I've also been working on my overall tight end skills and technique."

Althaus is also excited for his upcoming 20230 senior season.

"We bring back almost our entire team from last year. We graduated 3-4 seniors from last year and our team chemistry is really strong. We've all known each other and have competed with each other since grade school and everyone has been working hard."



