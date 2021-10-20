Watch List: TE Nick Hawkins

Lemont (Ill.) (8-0) junior tight end prospect Nick Hawkins (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) is a big and physical tight end who's having a big season for Class 6A state ranked Lemont.this fall. Hawkins has also started to see his recruiting stock rise this fall and recaps his season along with his latest recruiting news in this update.

"The season has been going well for us so far this season and everyone has been stepping up," Hawkins said. "We have a really young team this season and everyone is just working hard for each other and our team bond is great. We all get along great and we always hang out together and that bond has really carried over to the field."

Hawkins filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this fall.

"I've been getting more and more interest from schools this fall. I've been able to make a game day visits to Cincinnati, NIU and Miami of Ohio this past weekend. I'm planning to make an=other game day visit to Akron this Saturday. I also just recently was contacted by Michigan State and they asked me to fill some information out and they have been talking to me over DM's on Twitter."

Hawkins also recapped his recent game day visit to Miami of Ohio.

"Miami of Ohio was a really nice visit and they have a great campus and facilities. They had a ton of kids making the game day visit so I didn't get much of a chance to talk to the coaches much but I did meet the tight ends coach (Pat Welch) and my recruiting coach (Eric Koehler). I would say what stood out to me was the facilities at Miami of Ohio and everything is just brand new and really well laid out. Everything is connected and close together and the weight room is easily one of the nicest I've seen in person so far."

So how has Hawkins game improved this season compared to the COVID shortened spring football season?

"I'm playing strictly tight end this season and I have always played offensive and defensive line going back to freshman year. I worked hard in the off season on my tight end skills and I just wanted to take advantage of my opportunity to play at tight end this season. I feel that I've been playing pretty well so far but I know I can still get a lot better. My blocking has really improved this season and my game in general is improving. I'm just feeling more comfortable and more confident in my game every week."

Hawkins is also locked in on his remaining season.

"We finish the regular season on Friday at Oak Forest and then it's the state playoffs, so my main focus is on my team and helping us win a state title. "

