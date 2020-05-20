Hinsdale (Ill.) Central senior to be tight end Ryan Orput (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is a versatile athlete who had an impressive 2019 junior season for the Red Devils. Orput checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the last day of school," Orput said. "It's been getting old now just staying at home and doing the same routine every day. I'm happy that the school year is ending but I feel bad for the seniors who had to finish up high school from home."

Orput, who is a very strong student in the class room filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been getting interest and contact from several different Ivy League schools. I've talked lately with the coaches from Princeton, Yale, Colgate along with some smaller, high academic schools. I also had visits set this spring to go see Northwestern, Miami of Ohio and Iowa but all of those visits got cancelled. I was also going to go to some college camps this summer but now all of those plans are also up in the air."

So what does Orput have planned for this summer?

"With no team camp or college one day camps, I'm going to just keep working and getting ready for the season. I'm been focused on improving my acceleration and explosiveness along with just being more flexible. I'm also trying to get stronger. I have a friend who's Dad has a great gym and I've been able to get my lifts in."

Does Orput have a position that he prefers playing at the next level?

"I play receiver now for my team and a lot of the college coaches feel I'll play tight end in college.I've also played linebacker before and I'm also able to play on defense if I'm needed."

So who is Orput's dream school?

"My dream school would be either Miami of Ohio or Illinois. Both schools offer great academics and play at a high level of football."

